South Georgia football games canceled due to Irma

Many of the Friday night games will still be played in South Georgia, but some were canceled due to travel/weather issues with Hurricane Irma looming.
Here's a running list we will keep update throughout the day:
Shiloh @ Lowndes - Canceled
North Florida Christian @ Brookwood- Canceled
Sherwood Christian Vs. Lanier Christian (Sat)- Canceled
