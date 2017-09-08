South Georgia football games canceled due to Irma

Many of the Friday night games will still be played in South Georgia, but some were canceled due to travel/weather issues with Hurricane Irma looming.

Here's a running list we will keep update throughout the day:

Shiloh @ Lowndes - Canceled

North Florida Christian @ Brookwood- Canceled

Sherwood Christian Vs. Lanier Christian (Sat)- Canceled

