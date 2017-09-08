Irma evacuees hit heavy traffic on I-75

Traffic was bumper to bumper in some spots (Source: WALB)

As Floridians evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma, it is causing gridlock on the interstate. Traffic was heavy early Friday morning on I-75 in Lowndes County and Tifton.

There was heavy traffic in the northbound lanes of I-75, and hardly any traffic in the southbound lanes around 4 a.m. near the Hahira exit.

Lines were long at the pumps at nearby gas stations as people stopped to fuel up.

Some evacuees said the extra traffic had added, in some cases, as many as four hours to their trip.

One man heading north from Naples, Florida said traffic in spots was a nightmare.

"Its been bumper to bumper traffic. When we got to Tampa, from Tampa to Gainesville it was bumper to bumper traffic. 20 miles an hour," said Chester Miller II.

"It's crazy! This is the craziest thing. It's almost like some movie where the aliens are invading and everyone is trying to get out of the way. This is absolutely insane. I've never seen anything like it," said Ilsa Jefferson, who was driving from Jacksonville to Macon.

Gas stations were also packed along I-75 in Tifton.

Many people stopped to stretch their legs, grab some snacks, and fill up their tanks. One Tifton resident who said it's unusual to see so many cars filling up at that time of day.

"On a regular Friday morning, you'll probably see maybe five, six, or seven cars come through here. Now, every pump is full and different stations are running out of gas. It's very different," said Corey Boler.

Tifton leaders are asking residents to be patient with the influx of additional visitors.

Hundreds of evacuees are expected to pass through south Georgia today and this weekend.

