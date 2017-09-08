Pharmacists urge prescription preparedness ahead of Irma

As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head.More >>
As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head.More >>
Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
Pharmacists are urging people to make plans for prescription medications ahead of Hurricane Irma's expected arrival.More >>
Pharmacists are urging people to make plans for prescription medications ahead of Hurricane Irma's expected arrival.More >>
As Floridans evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma, it is causing gridlock for drivers heading north on I-75.More >>
As Floridans evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma, it is causing gridlock for drivers heading north on I-75.More >>
Hurricane Irma slams into Turks and Caicos, 143 million people potentially exposed in Equifax data breach, and more.More >>
Hurricane Irma slams into Turks and Caicos, 143 million people potentially exposed in Equifax data breach, and more.More >>