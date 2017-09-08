Pharmacists urge prescription preparedness ahead of Irma - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pharmacists urge prescription preparedness ahead of Irma

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Pharmacists are urging people to make plans for prescription medications ahead of Hurricane Irma's expected arrival.

They recommend people refill prescriptions that are low, double check they have all needed medications before leaving home, and keep them in a waterproof bag, if possible.

Those with medications needing refrigeration should check with a doctor to see what they should do, in case of a power outage.

"There are several medications that are safe at room temperature, but its always good to check with your pharmacist or your doctor to make sure that they are in that category," said Betsy Urick, pharmacist at U-Save-It Pharmacy in Albany.

Urick said they're prepared to handle extra calls from evacuees needing to fill prescriptions they may have forgotten.

She says some insurers may allow overrides for those who forgot their medications in emergency situations.

