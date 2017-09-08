Dougherty Co. under State of Emergency, Civic Center to open as shelter

The Albany Civic Center will open up as a shelter for local residents, and specifically people who live in mobile home parks. EMA Acting Deputy Director for Albany and Dougherty County Jenna Wirtz made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The Civic Center will open Saturday at 6 p.m.

The move to open the Albany Civic Center comes after Dougherty County officials declared a local State of Emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Irma's landfall.

There will also be a shelter in place at Albany High School.

Chris Cohilas, Commission Chairman, posted the announcement of emergency to Facebook Friday morning.

At noon, officials held a conference to give details on plans for the county at the EOC in downtown Albany.

Cohilas said in the post the declaration is being made to allow the Emergency Management Agency to be fully prepared and able to help.

The declaration will also allow officials to investigate price gouging reports.

This is not part of Gov. Deal's State of Emergency declaration.

The EMA will be open this weekend starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The numbers for the EMA are 229-483-6226 and 229-483-622.

