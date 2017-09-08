Dougherty Co. declares local State of Emergency

Ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall, Dougherty County officials have declared a local State of Emergency.

Chris Cohilas, Commission Chairman, put the announcement out on Facebook Friday morning.

Cohilas said in the post the declaration is being made to allow the Emergency Management Agency to be fully prepared and able to help.

The declaration will also allow officials to investigate price gouging reports.

This is not part of Gov. Deal's State of Emergency declaration.

The EMA will be open this weekend starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The numbers for the EMA are 229-483-6226 and 229-483-6228.

