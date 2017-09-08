Dougherty Co. declares local State of Emergency

As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head.More >>
Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
Hurricane Irma slams into Turks and Caicos, 143 million people potentially exposed in Equifax data breach, and more.More >>
After a lengthy debate, Tifton leaders agreed on the SPLOST projects that will be put on the November ballot on Thursday night.More >>
Zaxby's all over Southwest Georgia joined in with more than 630 Zaxby's across the nation for a supper-time fundraiser to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.More >>
