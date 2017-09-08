News to know for Friday

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

This Sept. 6, 2017 photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in St. Martin. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings. (Jonathan Falwell via AP)

IRMA SLAMS TURKS AND CAICOS

Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights. Waves as high as 20 feet were expected in the Turks and Caicos. Communications went down as the storm slammed into the islands, and the extent of the devastation was unclear.

EQUIFAX DATA BREACH

Equifax, which monitors credit, said Thursday a security breach could potentially affect 143 million U.S. customers. In a news release, the company said “criminals exploited a web application” to gain access to files that include names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and some driver’s license numbers; 209,000 credit card numbers and personal ID information on 182,000 consumers were accessed by the hackers. Equifax discovered the breach on July 29 and immediately stopped the hack. The company hired a cybersecurity firm to review the intrusion and what data was stolen. The company also says they are working with law enforcement.

FUNDING THE LEE CO. MEDICAL CENTER

Proponents of the proposed Lee County Medical Center are still waiting to hear the fate of the project's Certificate of Need application. In the meantime, WALB News 10 is finding out more information on the plan to pay for it. Revenue bonds will be issued to fund construction and development. About 38 percent of the funds needed to transform the former Grand Island property will come from commercial loans. As for the rest, Lee County commissioners approved and directed the Development Authority to create around $77 million worth of revenue bonds. Those bonds would then be bought by someone or a company.

WALB’S MOST WANTED

Calvin Davis, 49, is a suspect in a Lowndes County cold case homicide. Investigators said new evidence links Davis to a brutal 1993 murder of an insurance salesman. Officials said Davis attacked Grant Green with a machete while he was collecting premiums in Valdosta. Green's truck was found abandoned. For 24 years the crime went unsolved until a bloody palm print found on the truck matched that of Davis. Law officers believe Davis could still be in the Valdosta area.

