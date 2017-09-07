Tifton leaders prep for hundreds of evacuees

Hundreds of evacuees started arriving in Tifton this week.

Tifton and Tift County Emergency Management staff held several meetings Thursday afternoon.

Right now, they're still finalizing their plans to accommodate evacuees.

Mayor Julie Smith said residents should anticipate more traffic as evacuees flock to local hotels, many of which are booked through the weekend.

"I can assure the residents of the city and the county that we are prepared. We have been meeting. Again, Public Works have been meeting to make sure the roads are clear if trees are down or things like that," Smith explained.

Tifton and Tift County emergency staff plan to give a final update on their emergency plans on Friday.

There will also be two Red Cross shelters opening at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Those locations are ABAC's Gressett Gym located on the 2800 block of Moore Highway and the Tift County Recreation Department Gym is on North Victory Drive.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!