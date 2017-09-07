Albany's Red Cross held shelter training for over 50 volunteers

The American Red Cross Southwest Georgia chapter held another training session Thursday for volunteers who will be ready to host evacuees in shelters from Hurricane Irma.

The Red Cross Executive Director Andy Brubaker said they are working with GEMA and local emergency management agencies about when and where to open shelters.

There will be two shelters opening up in Tifton at the Tifton County Recreation Department gym and the Gressett Gym beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

"These people are evacuating their homes, their livelihood, everything they've put into a home possibly and they've been uprooted, they're stressed out so these folks need to be treated with respect, dignity, and we want to provide them with hope and comfort," said Brubaker.

In the last two days alone, over 50 people have attended this training and are ready to host evacuees.

This was the last scheduled training session but if you want to volunteer you can sign up on redcross.org.

