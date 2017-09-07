ABAC opens its doors to GEMA staff

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has opened its doors to Georgia Emergency Management Agency staff.

Currently, the college is housing several staff members from GEMA's re-entry team. These are officials with Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Transportation, and GEMA who will be staying on the campus over the next 36 hours.

Initially, the college was going to bring in student evacuees from the College of Coastal Georgia, but, they are now going to stay at South Georgia College which has more housing available to accommodate the students.

"In times of need it's extremely important that we remain open and available so people that need things can come and use us a resource as well," said Lindsey Roberts, ABAC's marketing and communications director.

More than 100 Georgia Power crews will also be using ABAC's Museum of Agriculture parking lot as a staging area.

