Lowe's in Tifton sells out of emergency supplies

Stores across South Georgia are selling out of emergency supplies.

Staff at the Lowe's in Tifton said backup generators and water quickly flew off the shelves.

The store restocked 60 generators Wednesday and sold out in two hours.

But they still have a good supply of batteries and flashlights.

Many of the customers are coming from Florida, and some have driven from as far away as Ohio to help their relatives in the path of Irma.

Lowe's employees are working to accommodate their requests.

"We understand exactly how this is impacting everybody so we're here to make purchasing everything you need as calm as possible and make it as quick and get you in and out of the store so you can get back and do your preparation," said Phil Shiflet, the assistant store manager for the Lowe's in Tifton.

Employees said they have a regional distribution center in Valdosta that supplies much of South Georgia.

Much of it will be shipped out to the coastal cities first before coming to the store in Tifton.

They do expect a restock on generators and water in the coming days.

