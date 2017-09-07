Irma evacuee seeks shelter at Lee Co. Heath & Rehab

An Irma evacuee arrived at Lee County Health and Rehab on Thursday afternoon.

Lee County's EMA Director explained the center has just one bed available to take in one person from their sister organization.

County officials were monitoring Hurricane Irma.

They participated in a briefing with the National Weather Service and GEMA on Thursday.

They expect to get rain and strong winds Sunday into Monday.

Wind speeds could be as high as 40 miles per hour.

They also anticipate a lot of traffic in the area as evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia seek shelter.

They ask residents to be patient and remain calm over the coming days.

"Lee County EMA can assure the citizens of Lee County are watching this storm and any developments that change they will be notified," said EMA Director & Fire Chief, David Forrester.

Lee County EMA will also monitor the wind speeds Monday to determine if conditions are safe for students to be at school.

They encourage residents to have a basic disaster supply kit with non-perishable food, water, first-aid kits and medical supplies.

You can check out this site for more details on disaster preparedness and get updates from Lee County emergency staff here.

