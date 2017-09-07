Lady Rams drop season opener to Auburn Montgomery

Albany State volleyball (0-1) had a great crowd for it's season opener, but they didn't put on the show they would've liked to.

Auburn-Montgomery (3-2) took down the Lady Rams in straight sets 25-14, 25-18, 25-13.

ASU returns to HPER gym Tuesday to face Fort Valley State in both a SIAC opener and a rivalry match. It will be one of the last times to see the Lady Rams for a while. They have 10 straight road matches to follow before returning home September 28th to face Paine College.

