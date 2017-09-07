Thomas Co. Central edges Monroe for 33-32 win

Monroe (1-2) got off to a fast start at home opening up with a 13-0 lead, but Thomas County Central (2-2) would have the last laugh at Hugh Mills Stadium.

The Thursday night showdown ended with the Yellow Jackets winning on top by one point 33-32.

It was the 15th straight win for TCC over Monroe in the all-time series and it snapped a 2-game skid for Bill shaver's crew.

The Tornadoes failed a 2-point conversion late in the 4th that would have won them the game.

Monroe is off next week, while Thomas County Central will focus its attention on traveling to Winnersville next Friday to take on Valdosta.

