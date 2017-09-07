Albany Humane Society shelters animals from Camden County

The Albany Humane Society is sheltering animals from Camden County.

Thursday, around 40 animals were brought in and are expected to stay for several days, if not several weeks depending on how the Camden County Shelter weathers the hurricane.

Johnathan Sizemore, Executive Director for the Albany Humane Society, said with the extra animals they are in need of any help the community can provide.

Dog food, cat food, cat liter or monetary donations are all welcome.

"We also need foster homes, so if anyone you are interested in fostering these sweet fur babies we would love for you to come out, check them out so we can get them a good home," said Sizemore.

Donations can be dropped off at the Albany Humane Society, 1705 West Oakridge Drive.

