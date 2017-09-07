Southwest Georgia Zaxby's hosts fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief

Zaxby's all over Southwest Georgia joined in with more than 630 Zaxby's across the nation for a supper-time fundraiser to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

Ten percent of sales between the hours of five to eight p.m. on Thursday night were donated to the American Red Cross.

A spokesperson told us they don't have a final count yet of just how much was raised tonight, but here in Southwest Georgia Zaxby's in Albany, Ashburn, Cordele, Douglas, and Fitzgerald all participated.

