Georgia Beer Company replaces beer with water for Hurricane Irma

Director of Operations J.Ryce Martin set's up kegs for cleaning and filling. (Source: WALB)

Georgia Beer Co. is replacing its kegs with water instead of beer, in case of emergency during the hurricane for community members. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of evacuees have crossed the Georgia border in efforts to flee Hurricane Irma.

With Valdosta being the first major city off of the interstate, food and water have become limited.

A beer brewery has come up with a grand gesture to help fill the need.

The Georgia Beer Company is pitching in to help make a difference during these frightening times.

J. Ryce Martin is the director of operations at Georgia Beer Company. It's a small business that he operates out of the comfort of his own garage.

With Hurricane Irma rapidly approaching, it has caused many to evacuate Florida, making bare necessities such as water to become scarce.

But Martin and founder Chris Jones had a big solution to the problem by using their small business to its full capacity.

The brewery decided to fill its kegs with water instead of beer for people if things take a turn for the worst.

"To know that you can do something and sit back and not do it, that's just unacceptable, that's not the type of people that we are," said Martin.

Many breweries around the nation have been doing the same thing.

It may seem like great lengths for a business that is operating out of its garage but Martin said that it's all very simple. Always take care of your fellow neighbor.

"There are so many people that are just extremely hateful, but when a natural disaster comes everybody wants to help," said Martin. "Well, let's just help each other all the time."

The brewery will not only be filling kegs with water but it is also willing to clean people's personal kegs.

The message is clear, be kind and love one another.

"You certainly want to take care of your family first, but if someone else needs help and you're available, you know, try and do something," said Martin.

Martin said that the Georgia Brewery is here to help and if you find yourself in an emergency situation, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page.

