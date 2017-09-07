Background: DCH Certificate of Need Applications

Many cases are still navigating the legal system (Source: WALB)

For those looking for context about how often a Certificate of Need is filed for a new hospital like the Lee County Medical Center, several have been filed since 2014, including the one in Lee County.

The Georgia Department of Community Health has reviewed six applications for completely new hospital facilities since the start of 2014, in addition to the Lee County project.

All of those Certificate of Need applicants were formally opposed by other groups in their communities. Each decision made by the DCH was also appealed.

Many of those cases are still navigating the court system. In 2014, the DCH denied a Certificate of Need to two Augusta area applicants with competing projects.

The HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of North Atlanta was denied a CON in the same year.

The department noted in their initial decision for the HealthSouth project that it would duplicate area services and that current market needs were already being met.

