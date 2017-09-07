Lee Co. commissioner responds to hospital website criticism

A Lee County commissioner is now responding to criticism of a website he created to promote the proposed Lee County Medical Center.

Commissioner Rick Muggridge created the website called 'A Better Lee County'.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said the Certificate of Need information that was listed on the website was not listed correctly until he sent a letter to Muggridge last week.

Muggridge said human error led to the appendices not being added to the site, but by no means was it made with the intention to withhold information from the public.

Muggridge added that much of the criticism commissioners are getting is lumped in with social media groups they do not control.

"I'm not responsible for that and I don't feel in any way a need to try and control that because everybody gets to say what they want to on social media for good or for bad," Muggridge said. "I'd rather spend my time on social media looking at people's fish and their children, but the Lee County Board of Commissioners is distinctly different than any other group on Facebook."

The completed Certificate of Need application is available on the website.

The application is just over 100 pages, while the appendices are more than 800 pages.

