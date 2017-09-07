Thomas Co. students collect donations for Harvey victims

More than 800 toothbrushes and 4,000 diapers will head to Texas on Wednesday thanks to Thomas County students.

Hand in Hand Primary School preschool and kindergarten students are donating them for Hurricane Harvey survivors.

The students and their parents said that South Georgia is no stranger to severe weather and they wanted to do their part to help out.

"I'm confident in the students and families of Thomas County Schools. We step up whenever there is a need. I'm not shocked I'm over joyed that we have been able to do this," said School Counselor Whitney Robertson.

The school system set a goal to collect 6,000 items total.

