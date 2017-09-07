South Georgia 'Dreamers' worried after DACA decision

Luis Resendez is 18 years old and wants to join the air force. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants have been living in the U.S. for several years without fear of deportation, but that's all changed.

They had been protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act, also known as DACA.

But with recent actions by President Trump this week, the futures of many of those people, including almost 24,000 here in Georgia, is now in the hands of Congress.

On Thursday some South Georgia "dreamers" said their faith is getting them through this time.

"Our parents made a great sacrifice to bring us here. They left their parents behind to give us a better life, a better education," said Yareni Fausto, 16.

"For our president to take that from us. I don't think that's fair," explained Fausto, a junior at a South Georgia high school.

Luis Resendez, 18, graduated from high school last year.

"I was basically raised here," explained Resendez.

Each of their parents brought them here from Guadalajara, Mexico as babies.

Resendez came over at the age of four, Fausto when she was one and a half years old.

Before their 16th birthdays, they applied for a permit to live and work in the U.S.; all possible under the DACA act.

"It was emotional because I felt like I was becoming important," said Fausto.

With their permits, they could go to school and work without fear of deportation. For Resendez work meant defending our nation.

"I was planning on joining the Air Force," explained Resendez. "I had everything going for me. I did all my paperwork."

But now Resendez doesn't know what's next.

"Ever since this happened I've been on a hold. Am I able to go or not?" said Resendez.

Now, the dreamers must live in fear again.

On Tuesday, President Trump said the DACA program is going away unless Congress comes up with a new plan in the next six months.

"It's just emotional not getting that opportunity that we want and that we've always wanted," said Fausto with a solemn look in her eyes.

For now, Dreamers are safe. But in just months they could be living under a dark cloud.

"Honestly, I just have a lot of faith things will go through," said Resendez.

