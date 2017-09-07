Thomasville Public Works crews prepare for severe weather

A big concern is roads leading to the hospital, making sure emergency vehicles can get to and from the ER. (Source: WALB)

Public Works crews in South Georgia are working around the clock cleaning up in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Thursday morning, a huge pile of tree roots came out of a storm drain.

Public works crews said that is why they are out cleaning up, making sure the drains will flow properly when the heavy rain starts to fall.

"Your tree roots get in these storm drains, keeping those out is a heavy task. It takes some time and effort to get those roots out of these drains," said Thomasville Public Works Superintendent Stephen Stewart.

As Irma comes closer to the United States, crews in South Georgia are working tirelessly to make sure our communities are prepared for heavy rain and winds.

Public Works crews in Thomasville are cleaning storm drains hoping to prevent flooding in any areas.

"We started Tuesday afternoon, all day Wednesday, all day today, all day tomorrow we will be out doing what we can," said Stewart.

They are also checking equipment like chainsaws and machines used to clean up damage.

"One thing about public works, they kinda recognize us as a first responder. We will go out and barricade streets and do what we can to keep the streets open," said Stewart.

A big concern is roads leading to the hospital, making sure emergency vehicles can get to and from the ER.

A big task for these workers who said they will be working non-stop to ensure communities in Southwest Georgia are ready for Irma.

"We will be right out in the middle of it," said Stewart.

In order to help these crews out, The Public Works staff in Thomasville is asking homeowners not to lay debris near the roads or near a ditch.

