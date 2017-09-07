RV park opens in Moultrie for Irma evacuees

The city of Moultrie is opening up its RV Park for people evacuating from Hurricane Irma.

The campground can hold up to 400 RVs and is located in Spence Field off Highway 133.

City staff said they have received some calls but welcome anyone who needs a place to stay, 30 amp hook ups are $20 a night, and 50 amp hook ups are $25 a night.

"We can accommodate a lot of people. Right now we have only just a few, but we have calls of people who say they're coming in. It feels good to help those folks who are needing somewhere to go." Public Relations Director Amy Johnson.

The RV lot is not too far from Downtown Moultrie.

City staff said they hope evacuees can enjoy the area while they are staying in South Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!