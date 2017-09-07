VSU athletics prepare for Irma; make schedule changes

Valdosta State athletics are feeling the affects of Hurricane Irma.

Now that the school is closed--there will be a shakeup to the Blazers schedule this weekend.

The Blazers' date with Fort Valley State is being moved up from 7 to 3 p.m.

The Okefenokee Classic is taking place out in Waycross at a neutral site.

VSU is (18-3) all-time against the Wildcats. They'll look for win number one on the season in that one.

Sunday afternoon's women's soccer match is being postponed.

The (2-0) Lady Blazers were scheduled to play Auburn Montgomery at 2 p.m.

They're working on a new date for what was supposed to be game two of their Gulf South Conference slate.

