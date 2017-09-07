UPDATE: VSU athletics prepare for Irma; make schedule changes

Updated Friday at 2:10 p.m.

Valdosta State athletics are feeling the affects of Hurricane Irma.

Now that the school is closed--there will be a shakeup to the Blazers schedule this weekend.

The Okefenokee Classic between VSU and Fort Valley State has been canceled. There are currently no plans to make it up.

The Blazers' date with Fort Valley State was originally moved up from 7 to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Sunday afternoon's women's soccer match is being postponed.

The (2-0) Lady Blazers were scheduled to play Auburn Montgomery at 2 p.m.

They're working on a new date for what was supposed to be game two of their Gulf South Conference slate.

Friday night's conference opener with Montevallo is still on for 7 p.m.

Hurricane evacuees have free entry at the VSU Soccer Complex with driver's license as proof.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!