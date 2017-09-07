South GA businesses offer Southern hospitality to FL evacuees

"These good ole Georgia boys and girls are cooking on the exit giving out food to evacuees. It's great to see positive things happening during times like these. P.S. The hamburgers are excellent!!" (Source: Kelley C. Kelly.

In a picture posted to Facebook by Jarret Dean, folks in Lenox at exit 49 off I-75 with a sign that read "Free food for evacuees." (Source: Jarret Dean via Facebook)

As Hurricane Irma barrels toward the U.S., Florida residents are making their way north and South Georgians are showing their hospitality.

In a picture posted to Facebook by Jarret Dean, people were set up in Lenox at Exit 49 off I-75 with a sign that read "Free food for evacuees."

The photo, which was shared over 1,000 times in 4 hours, shows the work of businesses coming together to help those in need.

Jarret Dean Watts Repair, Angels Vinyl Decision and Walkers Construction are owned by Chris Watts, Angel Watts and Jason Walker respectively.

Angel said that they just wanted to help.

"We just wanted to help some people out knowing that it's hard to leave your home and belongings and money might be tight for some people," said Watts in a Facebook comment.

She said they would be out there Friday, and continue as long as they can.

Dean said Lenox is a town with a lot of Southern hospitality.

"I grew up in Alapaha, not far from Lenox. It's another town with more Southern hospitality than you can imagine. Most folks you encounter in either of these towns are more than willing to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. I think with all of the issues we are facing in this world today, it is nice for folks to see a good story about a good thing folks are doing. I'm sure they aren't asking for credit or glory, they're simply helping our neighbors from Florida in need. They're doing what we do as southerners and God's people," said Dean.

A woman passing through leaving from Florida shared a photo with WALB as well - after she stopped for a bite.

"These good ole Georgia boys and girls are cooking on the exit giving out food to evacuees. It's great to see positive things happening during times like these. P.S. The hamburgers are excellent!!" said Kelley C. Kelley

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!