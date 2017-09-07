Guest Editorial: The American Red Cross is here to help

Hi, I'm Andy Brubaker, executive director of Southwest Georgia's Red Cross.

And while another historic storm is headed to the United States, the Red Cross is here to provide hope and comfort and stand with you in times of urgent need.

Hurricane Irma is the most powerful Atlantic Ocean storm on record, and the American Red Cross is mounting a massive response as this historic storm heads to the United States.

As we near the end of the week, we expect that Irma will hit Florida, then Georgia and the Red Cross is making plans now to be ready.

Red Cross volunteers, vehicles and relief supplies are being mobilized, and dozens of facilities have been pre-identified as evacuation shelters.

We're urging everyone in her path to prepare now. All of us need to listen to local radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates and the warnings they share.

Now is the time to build an emergency kit that contains supplies for about three days, to include a gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, medications and copies of important documents.

You should also download the free Red Cross Emergency App to have real time information about the storm, shelter locations and hurricane safety tips at your fingertips.

The app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to RedCross.org/apps.

Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets and hygiene supplies.

Don't forget to bring any special items for children, family members who have unique needs and your pets.

We all know the devastating impact storms like Irma can have.

No matter what Irma brings, the Red Cross will remain by your side, help you recover and become more resilient against future disasters.

Thank you for standing with us to deliver hope when it matters most.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!