School closures due to Irma

Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials. (Source: WALB)

Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma.

MORE RESOURCES

+ Business closures

+ Local curfews

+ Places to stay

WALB will update this list as we receive updates from officials.

Atkinson County:

Atkinson County Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday

Baker County:

Baker County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Ben Hill County:

Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Berrien County:

Berrien County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Brooks County:

Schools closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Calhoun County:

Calhoun County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Pataula Charter Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Camilla:

Westwood will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Clay County:

Clay County Schools closed on Monday.

Coffee County:

All Coffee County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Information on when schools will reopen will be announced on Facebook.

Colquitt County:

Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Cook County:

Cook County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday.

Crisp County:

Crisp County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday.

Crisp Academy closed Monday and Tuesday.

Decatur County:

Decatur County Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Grace Christian Academy closed Monday and Tuesday.

Dooly County:

Dooly County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Fullington Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Dougherty County:

Albany Technical College will close at 2 p.m. Friday and remain closed until Wednesday. Officials will announce if they will extend the closure.

Dougherty County Schools and DCSS administrative offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Sherwood Christian Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

St. Teresa's School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Byne Christian School and Child Development Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Staff reports.

Southwest Georgia Institute of Education will be closed on Monday.

Albany State University will be closed on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Deerfield-Windsor will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Albany Beauty Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Early County:

Early County Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Grady County:

Grady County Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Irwin County:

Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Lee County:

Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Lowndes County:

Officials with Valdosta State University announced Thursday that the university will close ahead of Hurricane Irma. Normal business operations will be suspended from 5 p.m. on Sunday to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. All classes on Monday and Tuesday will be canceled, including online classes and the classes held at Moody Air Force Base. Residences halls will remain open, but if students are planning to leave, they will need to let the university know. The Camden County campus will close at 6 p.m. Thursday and reopen Wednesday. For more information, you can visit the university's website.

Lowndes County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Scintilla Charter Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Valdosta City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Open Bible Christian Schools in Valdosta closed Monday and Tuesday.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Miller County:

Miller County Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. All directors, principals, and other twelve-month employees will report to work as normal Tuesday to assess damages to school properties.

Mitchell County:

Mitchell County/Baconton Community Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Pelham City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Westwood (Camilla) will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Randolph County:

Southwest GA Stem Charter School will be closed Monday.

Randolph County Schools will be closed Monday.

Seminole County:

Seminole County Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Sumter County:

Georgia Southwestern campus will be closed on Monday.

Sumter County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

South Georgia Technical College will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Southland Academy in Americus will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Terrell County:

Terrell County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Terrell Academy will be closed Monday.

Thomas County:

Thomas University will close on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Southern Regional Technical College will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Brookwood School will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Thomas County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Thomasville City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Thomasville Christian School will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Tift County:

Tift County Public Schools closed Monday and Tuesday.

Tift Area Academy closed Monday and Tuesday.

Tift County Chess Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Grace Baptist Christian School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: Tifton Campus, Georgia Museum of Agriculture, ABAC’s Forest Lakes Golf Course and ABAC on the Square (Moultrie) will be closed from 11 p.m. on Saturday and reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m. Classes are canceled for Monday and Tuesday.

Lighthouse Harbor Christian Academy in Tifton will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

UGA Tifton campus will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Turner County:

Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Webster County:

Webster County Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Wilcox County:

Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Worth County:

Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

MORE: Business closures in SWGA ahead of Hurricane Irma

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!