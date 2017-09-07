School closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB)

Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma.

WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.

Atkinson County:

Atkinson County Schools announced on Facebook that the school would be closed for staff and students on Monday.

Lowndes County:

Officials with Valdosta State University announced Thursday that the university will close ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Normal business operations will be suspended from 5 p.m. on Sunday to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

All classes on Monday and Tuesday will be canceled, including online classes and the classes held at Moody Air Force Base.

Residences halls will remain open, but if students are planning to leave, they will need to let the university know.

The Camden County campus will close at 6 p.m. Thursday and reopen Wednesday.

For more information, you can visit the university's website.

Thomas County:

Thomas University will close on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!