School closures after Irma

Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma.

WALB will update this list as we receive updates from officials.

Atkinson County:

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Ben Hill County:

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be closed Wednesday.

Berrien County:

Berrien County Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Coffee County:

All Coffee County Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Colquitt County:

Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Cook County:

Cook County Schools closed Wednesday.

Crisp County:

Crisp Academy closed Wednesday.

Irwin County:

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Lowndes County:

Officials with Valdosta State University announced Thursday that the university will close ahead of Hurricane Irma. Normal business operations will be suspended from 5 p.m. on Sunday to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. All classes on Tuesday will be canceled, including online classes and the classes held at Moody Air Force Base. Residences halls will remain open, but if students are planning to leave, they will need to let the university know. The Camden County campus will close at 6 p.m. Thursday and reopen Wednesday. For more information, you can visit the university's website.

Lowndes County Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Scintilla Charter Academy will be closed Wednesday.

Georgia Military College's Valdosta campus will be closed Wednesday.

Mitchell County:

Mitchell County Schools will be closed Tuesday. Closed Wednesday for students - Faculty and staff will report to work.

Baconton Charter will be closed Wednesday for staff and students.

Thomas County:

Thomas University will close on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tift County:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: Tifton Campus, Georgia Museum of Agriculture, ABAC’s Forest Lakes Golf Course and ABAC on the Square (Moultrie) will be closed from 11 p.m. on Saturday and Thursday at 8 a.m.

Turner County:

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Worth County:

Schools will be closed Wednesday. Twelve-month staff will report at 8:30 a.m.

