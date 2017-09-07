School and business closures after Irma

Some schools and businesses across South Georgia will remain closed on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area on Monday.

WALB will update this list as we receive updates from officials.

South Health District and health departments located in Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, including the Lake Park and Hahira health departments, Tift, and Turner Counties will remain closed on Wednesday.

Atkinson County:

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Ben Hill County:

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be closed Wednesday.

Berrien County:

Berrien County Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Coffee County:

All Coffee County Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Colquitt County:

Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Southern Regional Technical College (Moultrie Veterans Parkway Campus only) will cancel morning classes and operations. Check the website, social media and email for updates on evening operations.

Cook County:

Cook County Schools closed Wednesday.

Crisp County:

Crisp Academy closed Wednesday.

Dougherty County:

Lamb Shelter Day Care on East Broad Avenue will be closed Wednesday due to a power outage.

Irwin County:

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Lowndes County:

Lowndes County Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Scintilla Charter Academy will be closed Wednesday.

Georgia Military College's Valdosta campus will be closed Wednesday.

Mitchell County:

Mitchell County Schools will be closed Tuesday. Closed Wednesday for students - Faculty and staff will report to work.

Baconton Charter will be closed Wednesday for staff and students.

Randolph County:

Southwest Georgia S.T.E.M. Charter will be closed for students on Wednesday, faculty and staff will report at 9 a.m.

Sumter County:

Sumter County Schools closed on Wednesday.?

Tift County:

Tiftarea Academy closed on Wednesday.

Thomas County:

Thomas University will close on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tift County:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: Tifton Campus, Georgia Museum of Agriculture, ABAC’s Forest Lakes Golf Course and ABAC on the Square (Moultrie) will be closed from 11 p.m. on Saturday and open Thursday at 8 a.m.

Tift County Schools closed for students on Wednesday, staff to report at 9 a.m.

Turner County:

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Worth County:

Schools will be closed Wednesday. Twelve-month staff will report at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!