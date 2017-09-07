School and administrative office closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB)

WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.

Atkinson County:

Atkinson County Schools announced on Facebook that the school would be closed for staff and students on Monday.

Baker County:

Baker County Schools will be closed Monday.

Ben Hill County:

Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be closed Monday

Brooks County:

Schools closed on Monday. A decision on reopening will be announced on Facebook.

Calhoun County:

Calhoun County Schools will be closed Monday.

Pataula Charter Academy will be closed Monday.

Camilla:

Westwood will be closed Monday.

Clay County:

Clay County Schools closed on Monday.

Coffee County:

Coffee County Schools will be closed Monday. Information on when schools will reopen will be announced on Facebook.

Colquitt County:

Schools will be closed on Monday.

Cook County:

Cook County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday.

Crisp County:

Crisp County Schools closed Monday.

Crisp Academy closed Monday.

Decatur County:

Grace Christian Academy closed Monday.

Dooly County:

Dooly County Schools will be closed Monday.

Fullington Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Dougherty County:

Albany Technical College will close at 2 p.m. Friday and remain closed until Tuesday at 10 a.m. Officials will announce if they will extend the closure.

Dougherty County Schools and DCSS administrative offices will be closed on Monday.

Sherwood Christian Academy will be closed Monday.

St. Teresa's School will be closed.

Byne Christian School and Child Development Center will be closed Monday.

Southwest Georgia Institute of Education will be closed on Monday.

Early County:

Early County Schools will be closed on Monday.

Grady County:

Grady County Schools will be closed on Monday.

Irwin County:

Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Lee County:

Schools will be closed Monday.

Lowndes County:

Officials with Valdosta State University announced Thursday that the university will close ahead of Hurricane Irma. Normal business operations will be suspended from 5 p.m. on Sunday to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. All classes on Monday and Tuesday will be canceled, including online classes and the classes held at Moody Air Force Base. Residences halls will remain open, but if students are planning to leave, they will need to let the university know. The Camden County campus will close at 6 p.m. Thursday and reopen Wednesday. For more information, you can visit the university's website.

Lowndes County Schools will be closed Monday.

Scintilla Charter Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Valdosta City Schools will be closed Monday.

Open Bible Christian Schools in Valdosta closed on Monday

Southland Academy in Americus will be closed Monday.

Miller County:

Miller County Schools will be closed on Monday.

Mitchell County:

Mitchell County/Baconton Community Schools will be closed Monday.

Pelham City Schools:

Schools will be closed Monday.

Randolph County:

Southwest GA Stem Charter School will be closed Monday.

Randolph County Schools will be closed Monday.

Seminole County Schools will be closed on Monday.

SOWEGA STEM Charter School closed on Monday.

Sumter County:

Sumter County Schools will be closed Monday.

South Georgia Technical College will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Georgia Southwestern campus will be closed on Monday.

Terrell County:

Terrell County Schools will be closed Monday.

Terrell Academy will be closed Monday.

Tift County:

Tift County Public Schools closed Monday and Tuesday.

TiftArea Academy closed Monday and Tuesday.

Tift County Chess Academy will be closed Monday ad Tuesday.

Grace Baptist Christian School will also be closed on Monday.

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: Tifton Campus, Georgia Museum of Agriculture, ABAC’s Forest Lakes Golf Course and ABAC on the Square (Moultrie) will be closed from 11 p.m. on Saturday and reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m. Classes are canceled fore Monday and Tuesday.

Lighthouse Harbor Christian Academy in Tifton will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Thomas County:

Thomas University will close on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

Southern Regional Technical College will be closed Monday.

Brookwood School will be closed Monday.

Thomas County Schools will be closed Monday.

Thomasville City Schools will be closed Monday.

Turner County:

Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

UGA Tifton:

Campus will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Webster County:

Webster County Schools will be closed on Monday.

Worth County:

Schools will be closed Monday.

BUSINESS CLOSING AND CHANGES:

Albany - City of Albany Solid Waste Division will be picking up garbage for households with regular Monday pickups on Sunday and commercial dumpsters will be collected over the weekend.

Albany - All Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany units & administrative offices will be closed on Monday.

Albany - Porterfield Day School will be closed on Monday.

Albany - Preschool Academy Learning Center will be closed on Monday.

Albany - Precious Hands Development Center will be closed on Monday.

Americus - Bright Beginnings Preschool, at FUMC will be closed on Monday.

Albany - Petty's Preschool Daycare and Learning Center will be closed on Monday.

Albany - PREP Academy of Learning will be closed on Monday.

Dougherty County - The Dougherty County School Board meeting on Monday has been canceled.

Fitzgerald, GA - American Blanching/Golden Boy Foods closed Saturday-Tuesday morning. Will reopen at noon Tuesday.

Grady County - County offices will be closed Monday, but essential personnel will be on the job.

Moody Air Force Base will be closed on Monday.

Phoebe Physicians outpatient clinics will be closed on Monday.

Stewart County - Offices of non-essential personnel of the Stewart County Commission will be closed on Monday.

Sylvester - Small Kidz Daycare and Learning Center, INC. will be closed on Monday.

Thomas County - All administrative offices will be closed on Monday. The offices that provide 24-hour emergency services will be open and staffed.

Head Start Child Development Council Centers in Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Dougherty, Lee, Mitchell, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties will be closed on Monday.

All offices of Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, Inc. will be closed Monday.

The YMCA in Albany and Leesburg will be closed on Monday

