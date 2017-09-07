Most Wanted: Calvin Davis

Calvin Davis, 49, is a suspect in a Lowndes County cold case homicide.

Investigators said new evidence links Davis to a brutal 1993 murder of an insurance salesman.

Officials said Davis attacked Grant Green with a machete while he was collecting premiums in Valdosta.

Green's truck was found abandoned.

For 24 years the crime went unsolved until a bloody palm print found on the truck matched that of Davis.

Law officers believe Davis could still be in the Valdosta area.

If you know where he is, call 911 or the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

