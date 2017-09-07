Moody Air Force Base prepares for Hurricane Irma - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moody Air Force Base prepares for Hurricane Irma

By Caroline Barber, Producer
Moody Air Force Base is making arrangements ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB) Moody Air Force Base is making arrangements ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB)
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA (WALB) -

Moody Air Force Base is not currently evacuating anyone based on the current forecast.

But the base is expecting to see potentially high winds.

Because of this, planes that can't be stored in Moody's aircraft hangers are being moved to prevent any possible damage.

The base is also securing all outdoor equipment.

