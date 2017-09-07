Moody Air Force Base prepares for Hurricane Irma

Moody Air Force Base is not currently evacuating anyone based on the current forecast.

But the base is expecting to see potentially high winds.

Because of this, planes that can't be stored in Moody's aircraft hangers are being moved to prevent any possible damage.

The base is also securing all outdoor equipment.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!