Airbnb activates disaster response program for Hurricane Irma

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As Florida and coastal Georgia residents are forced to flee the path of Hurricane Irma, a rental company has stepped up to help.

Airbnb announced Thursday that it has activated its disaster response program for counties in South Georgia and Florida.

Hosts in the following Florida and Georgia communities are eligible to take part in the program and list their homes for free to evacuees and emergency relief workers:

  • Florida: Leon County, Calhoun County, Franklin County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Gadsden County, Gulf County, Wakulla County, Madison County, Jefferson County, Taylor County
  • Georgia: Decatur County, Grady County, Thomas County

These free listings will be available until September 28.

To sign up to be a host, click here.

