Crisp County declares local State of Emergency

Crisp County and city leaders have declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB)

As people evacuating from Irma move through Crisp County, leaders want to make sure no one takes advantage of them.

City and county leaders have declared a local State of Emergency.

This is not a part of Governor Nathan Deal's declaration.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office said the State of Emergency was declared just before noon on Thursday as a preventative measure to make sure there is no price gouging at gas stations, hotels and other places evacuees may frequent because of Hurricane Irma.

Crisp County EMA Director and Sheriff Billy Hancock said there will be consequences for price gouging.

"They didn't think they were going to be away from their home, buy extra gas, buy extra food, buy a motel room, so we don't want anybody to take advantage of those individuals. Not saying that anybody in our community would, this just helps reminds us not to," said Hancock.

Cordele and Crisp County leaders are continuing EMA briefings with state leaders to ensure they're up to speed on shelter and evacuation information.

If you notice price gouging in a Georgia area under a declared State of Emergency, you are encouraged to report it to the Consumer Protection Unit at (404) 651-8600 or at 1-800-8691123 or CLICK HERE TO REPORT ONLINE and for more information.

