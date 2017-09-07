Lowndes Co. sees influx of drivers on I-75 ahead of Irma

Already traffic into Georgia is jam-packed with those looking to escape the Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB)

Lowndes County officials said they're prepared for the influx.

County Commissioner chairman Bill slaughter and Mayor John Gayle held a press conference this morning announcing that the city of Valdosta and Lowndes county have enacted all emergency ordinances.

The State of Emergency Gov. Deal announced has only been declared in certain parts of Georgia, but Lowndes County wants to be extra cautious and enact these ordinances early.

As many may know that Valdosta is the first major city in Georgia once you cross the Florida border.

Lowndes County wants to reassure that they will be taking care of the evacuees that they will be hosting as well as the community members.

