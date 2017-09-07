Radium Springs Elementary dances for Harvey

Students at Radium Springs Elementary School spent the day dancing.

They raised funds for a school in Houston that was destroyed by Harvey.

Students gave money in order to dance.

Some students even donated funds in order to be able to dress down.

The school is one of the schools in Dougherty County that was most impacted by January's storm.

School leadership said monetary donations for families were the biggest help then.

Now they wanted to do something for another school going through a disaster.

All of the funds the school collects will be given to Bruce Elementary School in Texas.

