Valdosta, Lowndes Co. officials announce emergency plans ahead of Irma

Representatives from Valdosta and Lowndes County are coming together to enact all emergency ordinances ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB)

Representatives from Valdosta and Lowndes County are coming together to enact all emergency ordinances ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Those plans will be announced at a joint conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Emergency Operations Center.

The ordinances signed Thursday morning includes guarding against price gouging on gas, food, hotels and other things. It then allows law enforcement to investigate those complaints and find solutions.

It will also put Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Valdosta Police Department on high alert if things take a turn for the worst.

The State of Emergency Gov. Deal announced has only been declared in certain parts of Georgia, but Lowndes County wants to be extra cautious and enact these ordinances early.

A joint statement from both the Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter and Valdosta Mayor John Gayle was given.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!