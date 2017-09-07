GDOT readies I-75 for Hurricane Irma evacuees

As Hurricane Irma barrels toward the U.S., Florida residents are making their way north and South Georgians are showing their hospitality.More >>
As Hurricane Irma barrels toward the U.S., Florida residents are making their way north and South Georgians are showing their hospitality.More >>
Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
As people evacuating from Irma move through Crisp County, leaders want to make sure no one takes advantage of them.More >>
As people evacuating from Irma move through Crisp County, leaders want to make sure no one takes advantage of them.More >>
Moody Air Force Base is not currently evacuating anyone based on the current forecast.More >>
Moody Air Force Base is not currently evacuating anyone based on the current forecast.More >>
As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head.More >>
As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head.More >>