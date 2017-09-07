Home Depot prepares for Hurricane Irma

Several Home Depot stores throughout Florida and Georgia will receive additional inventory to help those preparing for the Hurricane Irma, including several South Georgia stores.

George Galligan, the store manager of the Moultrie Home Depot, told WALB News 10 that people have been stopping by or calling the store to ask for high demand items like water, generators, and gas cans.

Galligan said the company’s hurricane distribution centers are working to get the needed items to those in Irma’s path.

The centers are located throughout the Southeast and contain the needed supplies.

Galligan said his store has already seen several customers from Gainesville and Ocala.

The store manager said he’s noticed more people being proactive when it comes to preparing for the storms.

"People are really trying to take care of their loved ones and their community. And that’s what I’m glad to be a part of, to try and make sure that we have the items they need," said Galligan.

He said his team not only wants to help those here at home who are preparing for the storm. They also want to help those in the storm’s direct path.

Galligan already has several associates who are working in Texas. Several of them now want to head to Florida.

"They love the experience of taking care of those associates and make sure the associates in those areas can take care of their families and the community they’re working in," said Galligan.

According to the company’s website, Home Depot plans to keep its stores open as long as it’s safe to do so. But several Home Depot stores are now closed, including several in Puerto Rico and two in South Florida.

