News to know for Thursday

High winds and rain sweep through the streets of the Matelnillo community during the passage of hurricane Irma, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

IRMA TURNS DEADLY

Hurricane Irma has killed at least eight people and injured 23 in French Caribbean island territories as the dangerous Category 5 storm roared over the Caribbean, France's interior minister said Thursday. Irma blacked out much of Puerto Rico, raking the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea, and it headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

GAS SHORTAGE IN ALBANY

Residents are frantically searching for last minute items ahead of hurricane Irma. They said they learned from previous storms in Albany and the devastation of Hurricane Harvey that you can never be too prepared. People were willing to wait up to 30 minutes for a fill up at gas stations. The owner of Woodalls Gas Station said sometimes panic can be worse than any supply issue, meaning when everyone rushes to the pump at one time that's when you see a problem.

SHERIFF HOBBY RECALL PETITION

The Sylvester-Worth NAACP chapter did not get enough signatures to recall Sheriff Jeff Hobby. President Benjamin Whidby explained they were only able to get about 1,000 signatures. The Board of Elections required 3,500 valid voter signatures during the second phase of a petition to recall Sheriff Hobby. The move comes months after a controversial drug search of students at Worth County High School. Whidby said many of the signatures came from Worth County residents but they fell short with residents in the city limits.

MONROE HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

A staff member at Monroe Comprehensive High School was arrested for inappropriate touching Wednesday. The Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards confirmed that it was Assistant Principal Horace Bentley that was charged. After reviewing video and conducting interviews, officials determined that there was enough evidence for an arrest. Bentley was charged by Dougherty County School System Police with two felony counts of sexual assault by persons with a supervisory or disciplinary authority. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer stated that although the incident is still under criminal investigation, he has recommended the termination of Bentley.

