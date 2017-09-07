Sylvester-Worth NAACP fall short on Sheriff Hobby recall signatures

The Sylvester-Worth NAACP chapter did not get enough signatures to recall Sheriff Jeff Hobby.

President Benjamin Whidby explained they were only able to get about 1,000 signatures.

The Board of Elections required 3,500 valid voter signatures during the second phase of a petition to recall Sheriff Hobby.

The move comes months after a controversial drug search of students at Worth County High School.

Whidby said many of the signatures came from Worth County residents but they fell short with residents in the city limits.

"Disappointing because once a point a time people cared about the kids and justice period. We got injustice all over the world and we got it here in our own town and we won't take a stand to it," said Whidby.

Sylvester-Worth NAACP staff reached out to the Governor's office.

They plan to turn over police reports and student and parent statements for Governor Nathan Deal to review.

The NAACP said Governor Deal will make the final decision on whether to recall Sheriff Hobby.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!