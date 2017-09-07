Ty Ty cancer survivor to lobby for cancer research on Capitol Hill

A South Georgia cancer survivor will be heading to Capitol Hill to lobby for cancer research.

For the past seven years, Lee Turner has attended the annual Lights of Hope ceremony in Washington D.C.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network will be honoring those who have been affected by cancer.

And they'll be remembering those we lost from cancer with more than 25,000 memory bags.

Turner will be advocating for more funds for cancer research and more support for caregivers.

And he'll address a medical loop hole with colorectal cancer.

"I hope that one day that we don't have to make that journey you know to DC or to Atlanta that you know that with the scientists that we have that there is a cure found so we don't have to continue to lobby for the funds for research," Turner remarked.

Turner said there are several opportunities for residents to get involved with Cancer Action Network by making calls to local and state legislators.

Turner will be leaving for Washington on Sunday evening.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

