Sylvester Dairy Queen raises money for Harvey victims

The Dairy Queen in Sylvester is raising money for Harvey victims one blizzard a time.

For each blizzard sold, a portion of those sales will go to the American Red Cross relief efforts in Texas.

Dairy Queen has already raised $200.

On Wednesday, staff started selling a new blizzard called the "Texas Flood."

The ingredients are a mystery, similar to the destructive result of incoming storms.

100 percent of Wednesday's sales will go to the Red Cross.

Staff members say the fundraiser is ongoing and eventually will help support efforts with Hurricane Irma.

