Albany experiences gas shortages in preparations for Hurricane Irma

A line of cars waiting to get gas at the Sam's Club in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Residents were frantically searching for last minute items ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Cars were lined around gas stations to fill up.

"We learned from the other storms that you need to be prepared," said Juanita Wesley.

Wesley said she came to Walmart to pick up necessities Wednesday in preparation for the possible storm heading our way.

She had items on her list like water, canned foods, and gas. But when she got to the gas station at the Walmart on Ledo Road, it was taped off.

"They usually always have some gas so I was hoping they would have some today," said Wesley.

Wesley wasn't the only one hoping to stock up before Hurricane Irma.

"I got here probably just as the line started backing up," said John Dunne.

Dunne says some people have had to wait in lines for up to thirty minutes for a fill-up.

"If you look at all the weather tracking, they are trying to track it the best they can but nobody is really going to know what it's going to do but yeah it's definitely a concern," said Dunne.

Dunne said he has family coming to Albany that has evacuated from Florida. He said he wants to be prepared.

Both Dunne and Wesley said they are learning from the devastation from Hurricane Harvey that they can never be too ready.

We reached out to the owner of Woodalls Gas Station about these long lines at the gas pumps and people worrying about Albany running out of gas. He said sometimes panic can be worse than any supply issue, meaning when everyone rushes to the pump at one time that's when you see a problem.

