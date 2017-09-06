Valdosta begins to see shortage of water and generators

Generators are all sold out at Lowe's in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Hurricane Irma has caused community members in Valdosta to raid shelves of water, generators and gas.

The Walmart on Norman Road and Inner Perimeter Road and the Lowes on Saint Augustine Road are completely out of water.

Lowe's Store Manager Joe Clements said that a shipment of 100 generators came in Wednesday morning and all of them were gone within an hour.

Clements said it is normally not like this.

"It's been a lot more intense than it has been, last year when it came through and it went down the Georgia coast and Florida coast, we didn't actually give out of water."

Clements said that at this time they do not have an estimate on when they will receive more water or generators.

Murphy's Express Gas Station on Inner Perimeter was also out of gas Tuesday night.

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes said that gas shouldn't be an issue in days to come.

