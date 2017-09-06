Hotels completely sold out in Valdosta

Hotels in Valosta are all sold out. (Source: WALB)

Hotels throughout the entire Valdosta area are sold out due to the pending arrival of Hurricane Irma.

Holiday Inn Sales Director Courtney Copeland said it began seeing reservations as early as Saturday.

When the hotel was asked how long people were planning on staying there, Holiday Inn said it was sold out until September 16.

Copeland said that during Hurricane Hermine last year the hotel experienced similar volumes.

They even gave blankets and offered shelter in the lobby to those who had nowhere to go.

"We had people sleeping here in the lobby, we had people sleeping in their car and I mean what do we do if it's during a hurricane? We can't force them to leave," said Copeland. "We would never do that, we would never do that."

With Valdosta being the first major city after the Georgia-Florida line off I-75, all the hotels typically sell out extremely fast.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!