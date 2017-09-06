South Georgia sees higher populations of white flies

White flies are difficult to capture on camera, they are almost translucent. (Source: WALB)

Have you noticed white swarms flying around the air this week?

South Georgia is experiencing higher than normal populations of white flies.

According to a University of Georgia extension agent, these tiny, snowflake-like insects will be around for awhile.

It's going to take a cold winter this year to kill off their host plants.

The plants white flies feed on over-wintered thanks to the milder temperatures.

"They will feed on just about anything but grass. But, if their hosts die back, we will have smaller population coming into the spring next year," said Lee County's UGA Extension Agent Doug Collins.

These white flies are more than just bothersome.

In large populations, they are harmful to crops and vegetables, like cotton, soybeans and squash.

According to Collins, a single female white fly can produce 150 offspring annually.

