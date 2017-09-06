Albany's Red Cross has shelter volunteer training Thursday

The Southwest Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross will be ready in the event shelters are opened for Hurricane Irma evacuees.

The Red Cross Executive Director Andy Brubaker said they are working with GEMA and local emergency management agencies about when and where to open shelters.

Brubaker said it is an ongoing conversation that changes every time there is an update on the hurricane's path.

If you want to volunteer to help, there will be shelter training Thursday.

"We just had great training this last Saturday with 25 folks. We will have another training this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the chapter office in Albany at 500 Pine Avenue where we will train more folks in sheltering because that will be our number one need," said Brubaker.

Brubaker recommends South Georgians go ahead and prepare for bad weather, too.

He suggested people get several days supply of food and water, necessary medications filled at the pharmacy, and check batteries for flashlights.

