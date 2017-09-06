Evacuees encouraged not to come to Lowndes County

Lowndes County is faced with shortages as it prepares for Hurricane Irma.

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes said people should begin making arrangements now.

"We have some concerns that with additional water and those winds coming through, that we're going to have trees going down, you have power lines going down. So our current message is really still preparedness," said Paige Dukes.

With Irma making its way to Florida and possibly South Georgia, Lowndes County is beginning to prepare for the impact.

Lowndes Co. has already been hit pretty hard when it comes to lodging, water and tools that are needed to weather the storm.

Officials are now suggesting that evacuees look elsewhere for safety.

"We are not encouraging people to come here to evacuate," said Dukes.

Lowndes Co. has been monitoring Hurricane Irma since early last week.

Local residents have also already flocked to the stores.

Places like Lowes and Walmart have sold out of water and are also selling out of goods.

"Right now we have no hotels, we have no motels, we have no place for people to stay," stated Dukes.

"Our citizens are consuming local goods as far as milk and bread and water."

Lowndes officials said that there will be a shelter made available for its residents that need assistance if things take a turn for the worst.

"If you live in a mobile home or if you live in a home that you're a little bit concerned about the construction, we want you to take full advantage of the shelter," said Dukes.

Dukes said that although the county faced a gas shortage issue on Tuesday, that it should not be an issue in days to come.

Dukes continued to reiterate that Lowndes County is not the place to evacuate to.

"If you are in an area and you really need to get out of the path of Irma, South Georgia, specifically Lowndes County is still not a good place for you to come," said Dukes.

Lowndes County officials also want community members that own pets to look into places early that may keep them during the storm, as shelters may not allow them.

